Hive Dollar Logo

Hive Dollar Price (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) Live Price Chart

$0.973001
$0.973001$0.973001
-1.50%1D
USD

Price of Hive Dollar (HBD) Today

Hive Dollar (HBD) is currently trading at 0.973243 USD with a market cap of $ 34.07M USD. HBD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Hive Dollar Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.59%
Hive Dollar 24-hour price change
35.01M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HBD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HBD price information.

Hive Dollar (HBD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ -0.0157505423413652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ -0.0425651719.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ -0.0243399315.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0157505423413652-1.59%
30 Days$ -0.0425651719-4.37%
60 Days$ -0.0243399315-2.50%
90 Days$ 0--

Hive Dollar (HBD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Hive Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.958065
$ 0.958065$ 0.958065

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 3.97
$ 3.97$ 3.97

-0.00%

-1.59%

-3.33%

Hive Dollar (HBD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 34.07M
$ 34.07M$ 34.07M

--
----

35.01M
35.01M 35.01M

What is Hive Dollar (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) Resource

Official Website

Hive Dollar (HBD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hive Dollar (HBD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HBD token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HBD to Local Currencies

1 HBD to VND
25,610.889545
1 HBD to AUD
A$1.50852665
1 HBD to GBP
0.72993225
1 HBD to EUR
0.84672141
1 HBD to USD
$0.973243
1 HBD to MYR
RM4.15574761
1 HBD to TRY
39.57206038
1 HBD to JPY
¥145.98645
1 HBD to ARS
ARS$1,335.03635282
1 HBD to RUB
78.9300073
1 HBD to INR
84.98357876
1 HBD to IDR
Rp15,954.80072592
1 HBD to KRW
1,363.08521608
1 HBD to PHP
56.72060204
1 HBD to EGP
￡E.47.27041251
1 HBD to BRL
R$5.4501608
1 HBD to CAD
C$1.34307534
1 HBD to BDT
118.91082974
1 HBD to NGN
1,490.41459777
1 HBD to UAH
40.57450067
1 HBD to VES
Bs119.708889
1 HBD to CLP
$946.965439
1 HBD to PKR
Rs275.93385536
1 HBD to KZT
529.22034611
1 HBD to THB
฿31.93210283
1 HBD to TWD
NT$29.15836028
1 HBD to AED
د.إ3.57180181
1 HBD to CHF
Fr0.78832683
1 HBD to HKD
HK$7.63995755
1 HBD to MAD
.د.م8.87597616
1 HBD to MXN
$18.37482784
1 HBD to PLN
3.63992882
1 HBD to RON
лв4.32119892
1 HBD to SEK
kr9.52804897
1 HBD to BGN
лв1.66424553
1 HBD to HUF
Ft340.77130402
1 HBD to CZK
20.94418936
1 HBD to KWD
د.ك0.297812358
1 HBD to ILS
3.29929377