Hive Dollar Price (HBD)
Hive Dollar (HBD) is currently trading at 0.973243 USD with a market cap of $ 34.07M USD. HBD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ -0.0157505423413652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ -0.0425651719.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ -0.0243399315.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hive Dollar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0157505423413652
|-1.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0425651719
|-4.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0243399315
|-2.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hive Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-1.59%
-3.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 HBD to VND
₫25,610.889545
|1 HBD to AUD
A$1.50852665
|1 HBD to GBP
￡0.72993225
|1 HBD to EUR
€0.84672141
|1 HBD to USD
$0.973243
|1 HBD to MYR
RM4.15574761
|1 HBD to TRY
₺39.57206038
|1 HBD to JPY
¥145.98645
|1 HBD to ARS
ARS$1,335.03635282
|1 HBD to RUB
₽78.9300073
|1 HBD to INR
₹84.98357876
|1 HBD to IDR
Rp15,954.80072592
|1 HBD to KRW
₩1,363.08521608
|1 HBD to PHP
₱56.72060204
|1 HBD to EGP
￡E.47.27041251
|1 HBD to BRL
R$5.4501608
|1 HBD to CAD
C$1.34307534
|1 HBD to BDT
৳118.91082974
|1 HBD to NGN
₦1,490.41459777
|1 HBD to UAH
₴40.57450067
|1 HBD to VES
Bs119.708889
|1 HBD to CLP
$946.965439
|1 HBD to PKR
Rs275.93385536
|1 HBD to KZT
₸529.22034611
|1 HBD to THB
฿31.93210283
|1 HBD to TWD
NT$29.15836028
|1 HBD to AED
د.إ3.57180181
|1 HBD to CHF
Fr0.78832683
|1 HBD to HKD
HK$7.63995755
|1 HBD to MAD
.د.م8.87597616
|1 HBD to MXN
$18.37482784
|1 HBD to PLN
zł3.63992882
|1 HBD to RON
лв4.32119892
|1 HBD to SEK
kr9.52804897
|1 HBD to BGN
лв1.66424553
|1 HBD to HUF
Ft340.77130402
|1 HBD to CZK
Kč20.94418936
|1 HBD to KWD
د.ك0.297812358
|1 HBD to ILS
₪3.29929377