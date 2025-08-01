HLP0 Price (HLP0)
HLP0 (HLP0) is currently trading at 1.011 USD with a market cap of $ 33.76M USD. HLP0 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HLP0 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HLP0 price information.
During today, the price change of HLP0 to USD was $ +0.00111637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HLP0 to USD was $ +0.0094010868.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HLP0 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HLP0 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00111637
|+0.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0094010868
|+0.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HLP0: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.11%
+0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deposited USDC is deposited directly into the Hyperliquidity Provider vault. Users receive in return HLP0, an omni-chain tokenized representation of their HLP shares, which can be used to participate in lending or farming across top DeFi protocols to earn extra yield. The HLP vault (and as a result the HLP0 token) uses active trading strategies that carry risk. Returns are not guaranteed, and you may lose some or all of your deposit. There is no compensation in case of loss. By continuing, you confirm that you understand and accept these risks.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HLP0 (HLP0) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HLP0 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HLP0 to VND
₫26,604.465
|1 HLP0 to AUD
A$1.56705
|1 HLP0 to GBP
￡0.75825
|1 HLP0 to EUR
€0.87957
|1 HLP0 to USD
$1.011
|1 HLP0 to MYR
RM4.31697
|1 HLP0 to TRY
₺41.10726
|1 HLP0 to JPY
¥151.65
|1 HLP0 to ARS
ARS$1,386.82914
|1 HLP0 to RUB
₽81.33495
|1 HLP0 to INR
₹88.38162
|1 HLP0 to IDR
Rp16,573.76784
|1 HLP0 to KRW
₩1,419.93939
|1 HLP0 to PHP
₱58.89075
|1 HLP0 to EGP
￡E.49.09416
|1 HLP0 to BRL
R$5.6616
|1 HLP0 to CAD
C$1.39518
|1 HLP0 to BDT
৳123.52398
|1 HLP0 to NGN
₦1,548.23529
|1 HLP0 to UAH
₴42.14859
|1 HLP0 to VES
Bs124.353
|1 HLP0 to CLP
$983.703
|1 HLP0 to PKR
Rs286.63872
|1 HLP0 to KZT
₸549.75147
|1 HLP0 to THB
฿33.18102
|1 HLP0 to TWD
NT$30.28956
|1 HLP0 to AED
د.إ3.71037
|1 HLP0 to CHF
Fr0.81891
|1 HLP0 to HKD
HK$7.92624
|1 HLP0 to MAD
.د.م9.22032
|1 HLP0 to MXN
$19.07757
|1 HLP0 to PLN
zł3.78114
|1 HLP0 to RON
лв4.48884
|1 HLP0 to SEK
kr9.88758
|1 HLP0 to BGN
лв1.72881
|1 HLP0 to HUF
Ft353.73879
|1 HLP0 to CZK
Kč21.7365
|1 HLP0 to KWD
د.ك0.309366
|1 HLP0 to ILS
₪3.44751