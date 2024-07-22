hmmm (HMMM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into hmmm (HMMM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

"Hmmm" is a community meme token on the Solana network, launched on July 22, 2024, through Pumpfun. It's a derivative of Pepe the Frog but has evolved into its own distinct meme with a unique identity. The token embraces the humor and intrigue of internet culture, playing on the idea of curiosity and speculation. "Hmmm" captures a playful approach to the world of meme tokens, designed to engage a community driven by fun and the whimsical side of crypto. Hmmm, maybe this'll send. Official Website: https://hmmmsol.xyz

hmmm (HMMM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for hmmm (HMMM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.87K Total Supply: $ 969.85M Circulating Supply: $ 969.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.87K All-Time High: $ 0.00129334 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

hmmm (HMMM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of hmmm (HMMM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HMMM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HMMM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HMMM's tokenomics, explore HMMM token's live price!

