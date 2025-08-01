HMX Price (HMX)
HMX (HMX) is currently trading at 0.250737 USD with a market cap of $ 1.14M USD. HMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HMX price information.
During today, the price change of HMX to USD was $ -0.0006273680166996.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HMX to USD was $ -0.0193967385.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HMX to USD was $ -0.0841521513.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HMX to USD was $ -0.2420640102296879.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006273680166996
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0193967385
|-7.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0841521513
|-33.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2420640102296879
|-49.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of HMX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.24%
+11.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? HMX is a decentralized perpetual exchange with a cross-margin and multi-asset collateral support on Arbitrum. What makes your project unique? HMX offers the following unique features to users: 1.) Leveraged Trading (Cross-Margin & Multi-Collateral Management Support): Users can open up to 1,000x leveraged long or short positions on many asset classes including Cryptocurrency, Forex, Equity, and Commodities. HMX also accepts various crypto assets as collateral with a cross-margin collateral support, allowing for flexible position and risk management strategies. 2.) Leveraged Market Making (HLP Vault): Users can simply deposit assets into the HLP vault to become market makers on HMX. HLP vault is unique because it is built on top of GMX's GLP token. This means that the liquidity deposited into the vault will be used to market make for traders both at GMX AND HMX. Depositors continue to earn all of the yields from GMX while also earning additional yields from fees generated on HMX. History of your project. The team behind HMX Exchange are experienced traders and DeFi users. We recognize the major pain points faced by our fellow traders with the current available platforms in the market, especially with the failure of many centralized trading platform in 2022. We want to build a platform with great UX/UI, allowing anyone to trade with low-fees, and let participants earn and prosper together with the platform. HMX is backed by DeFi veterans including CoralDeFi, CryptoMind, CompoundCapital and other angel investors. What’s next for your project? Some of the highlights from our RoadMap include: - Cross-chain Expansion: Expand HMX to other chains to grow the ecosystem. Other up and coming L2 chains such as zkSync and Starknet, etc. are our priorities. - Listing additional markets: Expand the selection of assets users can trade on HMX. - Grow HMX Userbase and Community: Grow HMX through various marketing campaign and initiatives - AMAs, paid marketing, trading competitions, etc. What can your token be used for? Below are the current and planned utilities for HMX token: - Earns 25% share of protocol revenue in stablecoins when staked (shared with staked esHMX & DP) - Earns a share of esHMX token emission when staked - Earns Dragon Points (DP) at 100% APR when staked - Receive governance voting rights to help shape key decisions on the development of HMX exchange (coming soon...) - Receive tiered trading fee discount when staked (coming soon...)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HMX (HMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HMX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HMX to VND
₫6,598.144155
|1 HMX to AUD
A$0.38864235
|1 HMX to GBP
￡0.18805275
|1 HMX to EUR
€0.21814119
|1 HMX to USD
$0.250737
|1 HMX to MYR
RM1.07064699
|1 HMX to TRY
₺10.19496642
|1 HMX to JPY
¥37.61055
|1 HMX to ARS
ARS$343.94597238
|1 HMX to RUB
₽20.17179165
|1 HMX to INR
₹21.91942854
|1 HMX to IDR
Rp4,110.44196528
|1 HMX to KRW
₩352.15760913
|1 HMX to PHP
₱14.60543025
|1 HMX to EGP
￡E.12.17578872
|1 HMX to BRL
R$1.4041272
|1 HMX to CAD
C$0.34601706
|1 HMX to BDT
৳30.63504666
|1 HMX to NGN
₦383.97613443
|1 HMX to UAH
₴10.45322553
|1 HMX to VES
Bs30.840651
|1 HMX to CLP
$243.967101
|1 HMX to PKR
Rs71.08895424
|1 HMX to KZT
₸136.34325849
|1 HMX to THB
฿8.22918834
|1 HMX to TWD
NT$7.51208052
|1 HMX to AED
د.إ0.92020479
|1 HMX to CHF
Fr0.20309697
|1 HMX to HKD
HK$1.96577808
|1 HMX to MAD
.د.م2.28672144
|1 HMX to MXN
$4.73140719
|1 HMX to PLN
zł0.93775638
|1 HMX to RON
лв1.11327228
|1 HMX to SEK
kr2.45220786
|1 HMX to BGN
лв0.42876027
|1 HMX to HUF
Ft87.73036893
|1 HMX to CZK
Kč5.3908455
|1 HMX to KWD
د.ك0.076725522
|1 HMX to ILS
₪0.85501317