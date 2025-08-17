HODL Coin (HODL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02991051 $ 0.02991051 $ 0.02991051 24H Low $ 0.057445 $ 0.057445 $ 0.057445 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02991051$ 0.02991051 $ 0.02991051 24H High $ 0.057445$ 0.057445 $ 0.057445 All Time High $ 0.057445$ 0.057445 $ 0.057445 Lowest Price $ 0.02991051$ 0.02991051 $ 0.02991051 Price Change (1H) -20.14% Price Change (1D) +8.72% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

HODL Coin (HODL) real-time price is $0.0370695. Over the past 24 hours, HODL traded between a low of $ 0.02991051 and a high of $ 0.057445, showing active market volatility. HODL's all-time high price is $ 0.057445, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02991051.

In terms of short-term performance, HODL has changed by -20.14% over the past hour, +8.72% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HODL Coin (HODL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.07M$ 37.07M $ 37.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.07M$ 37.07M $ 37.07M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,993,142.588262 999,993,142.588262 999,993,142.588262

The current Market Cap of HODL Coin is $ 37.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HODL is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999993142.588262. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.07M.