Hold Sloth Price (ZZZ)
Hold Sloth (ZZZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 32.22K USD. ZZZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZZZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZZZ price information.
During today, the price change of Hold Sloth to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hold Sloth to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hold Sloth to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hold Sloth to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hold Sloth: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-5.65%
-33.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hold_Sloth is a meme-based project on the BNB Chain that embraces patience and rest as core values in crypto. It features a sloth character wearing a golden “$ZZZ” necklace, symbolizing slow, steady building. The project promotes a calm, long-term approach to market cycles and grows through memes, visual storytelling, and strong community culture focused on consistency, simplicity, and resilience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Hold Sloth (ZZZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZZZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZZZ to VND
₫--
|1 ZZZ to AUD
A$--
|1 ZZZ to GBP
￡--
|1 ZZZ to EUR
€--
|1 ZZZ to USD
$--
|1 ZZZ to MYR
RM--
|1 ZZZ to TRY
₺--
|1 ZZZ to JPY
¥--
|1 ZZZ to ARS
ARS$--
|1 ZZZ to RUB
₽--
|1 ZZZ to INR
₹--
|1 ZZZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZZZ to KRW
₩--
|1 ZZZ to PHP
₱--
|1 ZZZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZZZ to BRL
R$--
|1 ZZZ to CAD
C$--
|1 ZZZ to BDT
৳--
|1 ZZZ to NGN
₦--
|1 ZZZ to UAH
₴--
|1 ZZZ to VES
Bs--
|1 ZZZ to CLP
$--
|1 ZZZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZZZ to KZT
₸--
|1 ZZZ to THB
฿--
|1 ZZZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZZZ to AED
د.إ--
|1 ZZZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZZZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZZZ to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZZZ to MXN
$--
|1 ZZZ to PLN
zł--
|1 ZZZ to RON
лв--
|1 ZZZ to SEK
kr--
|1 ZZZ to BGN
лв--
|1 ZZZ to HUF
Ft--
|1 ZZZ to CZK
Kč--
|1 ZZZ to KWD
د.ك--
|1 ZZZ to ILS
₪--