Hold VIP (HOLD) Information

What is the project about? We're all about creating a decentralized community of like-minded folks who wanna build wealth and earn passive income.

What makes your project unique? We know investing in crypto can be confusing AF, so we've made it easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy to get involved with our community-driven project.

History of your project.

What’s next for your project? NFT and CEX listing will be the next priorities of $HOLD, we are currently working with our developers to create our own NFT collections.

What can your token be used for? Like other meme token, the value of $HOLD is based on the community. We will let community decide what to use with $HOLD