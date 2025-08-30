What is Holdcoin (HOLD)

HOLDCOIN Gameplay: Experience the joy brought by 'Hold To Earn', while continuously accumulating wealth through Mine and Reclaim. Community: Join the Holdcoin community to stay updated on the latest airdrop information. Let's grow together in the community as we advance towards Web3! Asset: We have two types of game assets, $Holdcoin and Diamond, both of which are important factors for future airdrops!

Holdcoin (HOLD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Holdcoin (HOLD) How much is Holdcoin (HOLD) worth today? The live HOLD price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HOLD to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of HOLD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Holdcoin? The market cap for HOLD is $ 217.09K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HOLD? The circulating supply of HOLD is 10.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HOLD? HOLD achieved an ATH price of 0.00411566 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HOLD? HOLD saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of HOLD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HOLD is -- USD . Will HOLD go higher this year? HOLD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HOLD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

