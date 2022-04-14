Discover key insights into Holdcoin (HOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Holdcoin (HOLD) Information

HOLDCOIN

Gameplay: Experience the joy brought by 'Hold To Earn', while continuously accumulating wealth through Mine and Reclaim.

Community: Join the Holdcoin community to stay updated on the latest airdrop information. Let's grow together in the community as we advance towards Web3!

Asset: We have two types of game assets, $Holdcoin and Diamond, both of which are important factors for future airdrops!