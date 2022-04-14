Holdcoin (HOLD) Tokenomics

Holdcoin (HOLD) Information

HOLDCOIN

Gameplay: Experience the joy brought by 'Hold To Earn', while continuously accumulating wealth through Mine and Reclaim.

Community: Join the Holdcoin community to stay updated on the latest airdrop information. Let's grow together in the community as we advance towards Web3!

Asset: We have two types of game assets, $Holdcoin and Diamond, both of which are important factors for future airdrops!

Official Website:
https://holdcoin.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ETIxQGMzd3Ux0t6Ni9GscCRJOUn1Mp4w/view

Holdcoin (HOLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Holdcoin (HOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 228.03K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 228.03K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00411566
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002072
Current Price:
$ 0
Holdcoin (HOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Holdcoin (HOLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HOLD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HOLD's tokenomics, explore HOLD token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.