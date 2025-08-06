What is HoldME Token (HOLDME)

HoldME - a deflationary token fueled by real Bitcoin mining. Supply reduced by burns. No inflation—just real utility. No Promises. Just Action. HoldME’s core utility is marketing – but through our partnership with MineIT, we’ve established a sustainable cycle: mine cryptocurrencies, convert earnings, and burn HoldME tokens. This process transforms real mining revenue into deflationary momentum. Why the Burn Matters – It’s a Process. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge blockchain technology and tangible Bitcoin mining, HoldME is more than just a token – it’s a self-sustaining ecosystem. Every HoldME token purchased with mining revenue is sent to be burned, which permanently removes it from circulation. This action is transparent, on-chain, and irreversible. We don’t stake. We don’t redistribute. We don’t inflate. We execute a simple cycle – and make every step visible. The result isn’t speculation. It’s accountability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HoldME Token (HOLDME) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

HoldME Token (HOLDME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HoldME Token (HOLDME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOLDME token's extensive tokenomics now!