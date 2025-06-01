Discover key insights into HoldME Token (HOLDME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

HoldME Token (HOLDME) Information

HoldME - a deflationary token fueled by real Bitcoin mining. Supply reduced by burns. No inflation—just real utility.

No Promises. Just Action.

HoldME’s core utility is marketing – but through our partnership with MineIT, we’ve established a sustainable cycle: mine cryptocurrencies, convert earnings, and burn HoldME tokens. This process transforms real mining revenue into deflationary momentum.

Why the Burn Matters – It’s a Process. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge blockchain technology and tangible Bitcoin mining, HoldME is more than just a token – it’s a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Every HoldME token purchased with mining revenue is sent to be burned, which permanently removes it from circulation. This action is transparent, on-chain, and irreversible.

We don’t stake. We don’t redistribute. We don’t inflate. We execute a simple cycle – and make every step visible.

The result isn’t speculation. It’s accountability.