HoldME Token (HOLDME) Tokenomics
HoldME - a deflationary token fueled by real Bitcoin mining. Supply reduced by burns. No inflation—just real utility.
No Promises. Just Action.
HoldME’s core utility is marketing – but through our partnership with MineIT, we’ve established a sustainable cycle: mine cryptocurrencies, convert earnings, and burn HoldME tokens. This process transforms real mining revenue into deflationary momentum.
Why the Burn Matters – It’s a Process. Born from the fusion of cutting-edge blockchain technology and tangible Bitcoin mining, HoldME is more than just a token – it’s a self-sustaining ecosystem.
Every HoldME token purchased with mining revenue is sent to be burned, which permanently removes it from circulation. This action is transparent, on-chain, and irreversible.
We don’t stake. We don’t redistribute. We don’t inflate. We execute a simple cycle – and make every step visible.
The result isn’t speculation. It’s accountability.
HoldME Token (HOLDME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HoldME Token (HOLDME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HoldME Token (HOLDME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HoldME Token (HOLDME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOLDME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOLDME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HOLDME's tokenomics, explore HOLDME token's live price!
HOLDME Price Prediction
Want to know where HOLDME might be heading? Our HOLDME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.