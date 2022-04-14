Holy Liquid (HL) Tokenomics
Holy Liquid is a token in the category of memes on the HyperEVM blockchain. The logo of the token is a jar with a cross on it, all within a certain style and aesthetics (turquoise blue). The token is in line with the 2025 Jubilee year, this is also what the name and logo refer to. Holy Liquid is not just any token. It's the sacred essence of internet absurdity distilled into digital form. It's what happens when irony meets decentralization and gets baptized in holy volatility.
Born in the fiery pits of meme culture and anointed by the blockchain, Holy Liquid flows through the veins of crypto Twitter, dispensing enlightenment, laughter, and occasionally, profit.
Holy Liquid (HL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Holy Liquid (HL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Holy Liquid (HL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
