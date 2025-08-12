Homeety Price (HOM)
Homeety (HOM) is currently trading at 0.00013889 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOM price information.
During today, the price change of Homeety to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Homeety to USD was $ -0.0000682125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Homeety to USD was $ -0.0001071312.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Homeety to USD was $ -0.0010925573727090994.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000682125
|-49.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001071312
|-77.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0010925573727090994
|-88.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Homeety: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.75%
-19.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are reinventing customer engagement and loyalty using Web3 to onboard the next billion users. How ? By offering quality animated 3D creations, implemented in the form of NFTs. By simplifying access to NFTs by retrieving them just with an SMS or email. Via an APP which directly connects the brand with its owners of digital assets. Thus allowing them to provide them with exclusive content, and by sending notifications to their smartphones. Web3 represents the future of the Internet but still faces entry barriers, preventing its mass adoption by the general public. Homeety breaks down these barriers by democratizing access with simple tools for Web2 users. The $HOM token The $HOM token is the official currency of Homeety. The HOM Token serves to consolidate the Homeety ecosystem by becoming its official currency; it allows holders to benefit from exclusive rewards (competitions, marketing campaigns, receipt of partner NFTs). It is also a governance token that honors its community by offering voting rights and active user participation. Means of payment : The $HOM token is accepted as a method of payment for the services offered by Homeety. It can also be used to settle transactions with sellers and suppliers affiliated with the company. Benefits for Holders: $HOM token holders have access to exclusive benefits, including discounts and promotions on Homeety services. These benefits are intended to encourage token retention and strengthen user loyalty. Reward mechanism: Homeety plans to use the $HOM token as a loyalty tool. Users could receive $HOM tokens in exchange for recommendations, constructive criticism, or participation in various company initiatives, such as surveys and feedback sessions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Homeety (HOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
