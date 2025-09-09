homeless coin (HOMELESS) Price Information (USD)

homeless coin (HOMELESS) real-time price is $0.00007424. Over the past 24 hours, HOMELESS traded between a low of $ 0.00006088 and a high of $ 0.00016214, showing active market volatility. HOMELESS's all-time high price is $ 0.00016214, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006088.

In terms of short-term performance, HOMELESS has changed by +1.97% over the past hour, -40.76% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

homeless coin (HOMELESS) Market Information

The current Market Cap of homeless coin is $ 74.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOMELESS is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999950497.118537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.23K.