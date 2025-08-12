Homie Price (HOMIE)
Homie (HOMIE) is currently trading at 0.00009835 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOMIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Homie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Homie to USD was $ +0.0000075340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Homie to USD was $ +0.0000073392.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Homie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000075340
|+7.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000073392
|+7.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Homie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Easy crypto for real folks on Solana.
Understanding the tokenomics of Homie (HOMIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOMIE token's extensive tokenomics now!
