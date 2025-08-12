More About HOMIE

Homie Logo

Homie Price (HOMIE)

Unlisted

Homie (HOMIE) Live Price Chart

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD

Price of Homie (HOMIE) Today

Homie (HOMIE) is currently trading at 0.00009835 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOMIE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Homie Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Homie 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HOMIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOMIE price information.

Homie (HOMIE) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Homie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Homie to USD was $ +0.0000075340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Homie to USD was $ +0.0000073392.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Homie to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0000075340+7.66%
60 Days$ +0.0000073392+7.46%
90 Days$ 0--

Homie (HOMIE) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Homie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01484573
$ 0.01484573$ 0.01484573

--

--

+2.72%

Homie (HOMIE) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Homie (HOMIE)

Easy crypto for real folks on Solana.

Homie (HOMIE) Resource

Official Website

Homie (HOMIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Homie (HOMIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HOMIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Homie (HOMIE)

Disclaimer

HOMIE to Local Currencies

1 HOMIE to VND
2.58808025
1 HOMIE to AUD
A$0.0001504755
1 HOMIE to GBP
0.000072779
1 HOMIE to EUR
0.000084581
1 HOMIE to USD
$0.00009835
1 HOMIE to MYR
RM0.0004160205
1 HOMIE to TRY
0.0040038285
1 HOMIE to JPY
¥0.0145558
1 HOMIE to ARS
ARS$0.12992035
1 HOMIE to RUB
0.0078394785
1 HOMIE to INR
0.0086164435
1 HOMIE to IDR
Rp1.612294824
1 HOMIE to KRW
0.136596348
1 HOMIE to PHP
0.005613818
1 HOMIE to EGP
￡E.0.0047748925
1 HOMIE to BRL
R$0.000535024
1 HOMIE to CAD
C$0.0001347395
1 HOMIE to BDT
0.0119819805
1 HOMIE to NGN
0.1510744515
1 HOMIE to UAH
0.004089393
1 HOMIE to VES
Bs0.0127855
1 HOMIE to CLP
$0.0952028
1 HOMIE to PKR
Rs0.0279953275
1 HOMIE to KZT
0.053567311
1 HOMIE to THB
฿0.0031894905
1 HOMIE to TWD
NT$0.002948533
1 HOMIE to AED
د.إ0.0003609445
1 HOMIE to CHF
Fr0.00007868
1 HOMIE to HKD
HK$0.000771064
1 HOMIE to MAD
.د.م0.000891051
1 HOMIE to MXN
$0.0018361945
1 HOMIE to PLN
0.000359961
1 HOMIE to RON
лв0.000428806
1 HOMIE to SEK
kr0.0009471105
1 HOMIE to BGN
лв0.000165228
1 HOMIE to HUF
Ft0.0335206305
1 HOMIE to CZK
0.002069284
1 HOMIE to KWD
د.ك0.00002999675
1 HOMIE to ILS
0.000336357