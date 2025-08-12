Honey Price (HNY)
Honey (HNY) is currently trading at 2.04 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Honey to USD was $ -0.024465903926225.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Honey to USD was $ +0.2748067680.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Honey to USD was $ +0.0683812080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Honey to USD was $ -0.1846102043092906.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.024465903926225
|-1.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2748067680
|+13.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0683812080
|+3.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1846102043092906
|-8.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Honey: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-1.18%
+7.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. Conviction Voting allows everyone to participate and shape the direction of 1Hive, while preventing anyone from taking control or ownership.
