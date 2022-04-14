Honey Is Money (HIM) Information

Welcome to the HIM bootstrapping phase - an onchain raffle system for those who want to become HIM. The mechanisms are simple, send ETH on Base in return for passes, every pass you acquire gives you a chance to become HIM and win a Berachain eco NFT. Every pass you acquire also gives you NOTHIM tokens which tracks your participation - these tokens will convert to HIM tokens on Berachain mainnet. We have decided to bootstrap on Base to have funds ready to seed the LP on Berachain when Q5 comes and Smokey blesses us with the chain. We will be running multiple HIM OR LOSE rounds leading up to Bera mainnet - the first (current) round will have 1 winner and the first prize is a Steady Teddy NFT.