What is HongKongDAO (HKD)

What is the project about? HKD single currency pledge or LP pledge of HKD and BNB transaction pairs HKB can organize LP to produce BTC, and HKB will be the only universal platform token for the HK service platform What makes your project unique? Zero tax on buy and sell History of your project. HKD is a new internet and financial area is launched successfully with MCAP worth $850,888 and Liquidity Pool worth $1062,398 There is 0%tax on BUY and 1% on SELL Token is maintaining volume above $889,424 The financial secretary of Hong Kong is supporting with 50 million yuan, to improve the development of our web3 ecosystem. Which provide customers with all convenient lifestyles, this can emerg a new stage of internet and blockchain. Such as digital assets in the financial field, Bitcoin,web3 , NFT, and emerging ecological industries e.g metaverse. What’s next for your project? Reaching billboards and CEX partnerships What can your token be used for? NFT, rewards, swap, payment token

HongKongDAO (HKD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

HongKongDAO (HKD) Tokenomics

