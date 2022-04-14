HongKongDAO (HKD) Tokenomics
What is the project about? HKD single currency pledge or LP pledge of HKD and BNB transaction pairs HKB can organize LP to produce BTC, and HKB will be the only universal platform token for the HK service platform
What makes your project unique? Zero tax on buy and sell
History of your project. HKD is a new internet and financial area is launched successfully with MCAP worth $850,888 and Liquidity Pool worth $1062,398 There is 0%tax on BUY and 1% on SELL Token is maintaining volume above $889,424 The financial secretary of Hong Kong is supporting with 50 million yuan, to improve the development of our web3 ecosystem. Which provide customers with all convenient lifestyles, this can emerg a new stage of internet and blockchain. Such as digital assets in the financial field, Bitcoin,web3 , NFT, and emerging ecological industries e.g metaverse.
What’s next for your project? Reaching billboards and CEX partnerships
What can your token be used for? NFT, rewards, swap, payment token
Understanding the tokenomics of HongKongDAO (HKD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HKD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HKD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
