ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live HONO Protocol price today is 71.26 USD. Track real-time HONO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HONO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live HONO Protocol price today is 71.26 USD. Track real-time HONO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HONO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About HONO

HONO Price Info

What is HONO

HONO Whitepaper

HONO Official Website

HONO Tokenomics

HONO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

HONO Protocol Logo

HONO Protocol Price (HONO)

Unlisted

1 HONO to USD Live Price:

$71.26
$71.26$71.26
+0.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
HONO Protocol (HONO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:44:00 (UTC+8)

HONO Protocol (HONO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 70.21
$ 70.21$ 70.21
24H Low
$ 71.31
$ 71.31$ 71.31
24H High

$ 70.21
$ 70.21$ 70.21

$ 71.31
$ 71.31$ 71.31

$ 80.28
$ 80.28$ 80.28

$ 69.97
$ 69.97$ 69.97

--

+0.57%

-6.62%

-6.62%

HONO Protocol (HONO) real-time price is $71.26. Over the past 24 hours, HONO traded between a low of $ 70.21 and a high of $ 71.31, showing active market volatility. HONO's all-time high price is $ 80.28, while its all-time low price is $ 69.97.

In terms of short-term performance, HONO has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.57% over 24 hours, and -6.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HONO Protocol (HONO) Market Information

$ 120.28K
$ 120.28K$ 120.28K

--
----

$ 120.28K
$ 120.28K$ 120.28K

1.69K
1.69K 1.69K

1,687.756781560976
1,687.756781560976 1,687.756781560976

The current Market Cap of HONO Protocol is $ 120.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HONO is 1.69K, with a total supply of 1687.756781560976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.28K.

HONO Protocol (HONO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ +0.40055.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HONO Protocol to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.40055+0.57%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is HONO Protocol (HONO)

HONO Protocol is building the foundation for growth-backed liquidity in DeFi. Every HONO token is fully collateralized by yield-bearing staked ETH (wstETH) and designed to steadily appreciate in value while maintaining stability. Instead of being a static store of value like traditional stablecoins, HONO turns liquidity into an active, compounding asset that grows through staking yield, trading fees, and protocol income. It enables a sustainable liquidity layer where value creation is continuous, transparent, and tied directly to real on-chain activity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HONO Protocol (HONO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

HONO Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will HONO Protocol (HONO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your HONO Protocol (HONO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for HONO Protocol.

Check the HONO Protocol price prediction now!

HONO to Local Currencies

HONO Protocol (HONO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HONO Protocol (HONO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HONO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HONO Protocol (HONO)

How much is HONO Protocol (HONO) worth today?
The live HONO price in USD is 71.26 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HONO to USD price?
The current price of HONO to USD is $ 71.26. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of HONO Protocol?
The market cap for HONO is $ 120.28K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HONO?
The circulating supply of HONO is 1.69K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HONO?
HONO achieved an ATH price of 80.28 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HONO?
HONO saw an ATL price of 69.97 USD.
What is the trading volume of HONO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HONO is -- USD.
Will HONO go higher this year?
HONO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HONO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:44:00 (UTC+8)

HONO Protocol (HONO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,300.00
$103,300.00$103,300.00

-0.41%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.70
$3,393.70$3,393.70

-0.14%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$160.71
$160.71$160.71

+0.11%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0003
$1.0003$1.0003

+0.03%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.39
$1,479.39$1,479.39

+0.23%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,300.00
$103,300.00$103,300.00

-0.41%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.70
$3,393.70$3,393.70

-0.14%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3033
$2.3033$2.3033

+1.18%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$160.71
$160.71$160.71

+0.11%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0644
$1.0644$1.0644

-1.91%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$29.82
$29.82$29.82

+98.80%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.628
$4.628$4.628

+362.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1765
$0.1765$0.1765

+253.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.035530
$0.035530$0.035530

+3,453.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.628
$4.628$4.628

+362.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1765
$0.1765$0.1765

+253.00%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.35876
$0.35876$0.35876

+183.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000003951
$0.000003951$0.000003951

+109.26%