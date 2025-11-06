HONO Protocol (HONO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 70.21 24H High $ 71.31 All Time High $ 80.28 Lowest Price $ 69.97 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.57% Price Change (7D) -6.62%

HONO Protocol (HONO) real-time price is $71.26. Over the past 24 hours, HONO traded between a low of $ 70.21 and a high of $ 71.31, showing active market volatility. HONO's all-time high price is $ 80.28, while its all-time low price is $ 69.97.

In terms of short-term performance, HONO has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.57% over 24 hours, and -6.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HONO Protocol (HONO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.28K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.28K Circulation Supply 1.69K Total Supply 1,687.756781560976

The current Market Cap of HONO Protocol is $ 120.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HONO is 1.69K, with a total supply of 1687.756781560976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.28K.