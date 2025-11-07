HONO Protocol is building the foundation for growth-backed liquidity in DeFi. Every HONO token is fully collateralized by yield-bearing staked ETH (wstETH) and designed to steadily appreciate in value while maintaining stability. Instead of being a static store of value like traditional stablecoins, HONO turns liquidity into an active, compounding asset that grows through staking yield, trading fees, and protocol income. It enables a sustainable liquidity layer where value creation is continuous, transparent, and tied directly to real on-chain activity.

