Hooffather (HOOF) Information Hooffather is a meme art token on Unichain, created for those who love internet chaos, glitchy aesthetics, and experimental onchain vibes. There’s no roadmap, no team allocation, and no promises—just a wild mix of art, memes, and community storytelling. Hooffather isn’t here to fit in. It’s here to glitch out, get weird, and leave hoofprints where logic used to be. If that sounds like your kind of strange, you’re one of us. Stay hoofed. Official Website: https://hooffather.com/ Buy HOOF Now!

Hooffather (HOOF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hooffather (HOOF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Hooffather (HOOF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hooffather (HOOF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HOOF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HOOF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HOOF's tokenomics, explore HOOF token's live price!

