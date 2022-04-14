Hoosat Network (HTN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hoosat Network (HTN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hoosat Network (HTN) Information Hoosat Network is fork of Kaspa Go reference node changed to be FPGA / ASIC resistant. Hoosat Network goal is to keep decentralization possible and low barrier for entry. The tokenomics are designed to last long. Instead of halving every month or year, we use curved deflation once a year to slow down reward dropping. Official Website: https://network.hoosat.fi Whitepaper: https://network.hoosat.fi/public/htn-whitepaper.pdf

Hoosat Network (HTN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hoosat Network (HTN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 4.36B $ 4.36B $ 4.36B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 116.02K $ 116.02K $ 116.02K All-Time High: $ 0.00969545 $ 0.00969545 $ 0.00969545 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Hoosat Network (HTN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hoosat Network (HTN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HTN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HTN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

