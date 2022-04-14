Hopecore (HOPE) Tokenomics
This project is about a massive TikTok trend called "hopecore" which features inspiring videos with motivational quotes and clips, paired with uplifting music, beautiful aesthetic backgrounds, and colorful vibrant captions that flow with the speaker's message. The movement has generated an incredible 58 billion views on TikTok, touching hearts worldwide. The growing community passionately embraces and shares these hopeful messages, creating a powerful narrative that reminds everyone to never lose hope, even in life's darkest moments.
Understanding the tokenomics of Hopecore (HOPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
