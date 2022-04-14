HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) Tokenomics
HOPIUM ($HOPIUM), the pioneering hope-themed meme coin on the XRP Ledger, stands out by blending motivational memes with the robust functionality of the XRPL. This fusion elevates $HOPIUM beyond a mere token, establishing it as a community-driven movement. The $HOPIUM community actively promotes its message of hope through social media platforms like X and TikTok, using memes, uplifting slogans, and a sense of unity to spark excitement and participation. The primary goal of the $HOPIUM community is to foster growth, with significant potential due to its first-mover advantage on the XRPL. We’re not losing. We’re early. Chart red? Mood green. Inject more hopium. Lambo by Q4 (probably). Memecoins: Your favorite one is down 93%. That’s not a crash.. that’s deep value territory. NFTs: Floor is lower than your sleep schedule, but hey… “it’s about the art” Community sentiment: “Bro trust me, the halving hasn’t kicked in yet”
Understanding the tokenomics of HOPIUM ($HOPIUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $HOPIUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $HOPIUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $HOPIUM's tokenomics, explore $HOPIUM token's live price!
