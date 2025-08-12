What is HOPR (XHOPR)

HOPR brings true privacy to web3 with its fully scalable and incentivized mixnet. With HOPR, any kind of data can be transmitted without having to reveal the metadata. HOPR doesn't have its own blockchain: node runners earn HOPR tokens on Gnosis Chain and Ethereum mainnet. Developers can build their own dapps on top of HOPR, allowing everyone to decide who has access to their online and personal data.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HOPR (XHOPR) Resource Official Website

HOPR (XHOPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HOPR (XHOPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XHOPR token's extensive tokenomics now!