HOPR brings true privacy to web3 with its fully scalable and incentivized mixnet. With HOPR, any kind of data can be transmitted without having to reveal the metadata. HOPR doesn't have its own blockchain: node runners earn HOPR tokens on Gnosis Chain and Ethereum mainnet.
Developers can build their own dapps on top of HOPR, allowing everyone to decide who has access to their online and personal data.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HOPR (XHOPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of HOPR (XHOPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XHOPR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XHOPR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.