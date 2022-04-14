HotCocoa (HOTCOCOA) Information

Meowcoins represent Kitty Bits and the new CryptoKitties Economy. It’s a playful, community-forward system built atop a universe of digital cats and driven by a layered token structure we call Meowcoins. Kitty Bits power each of the Fancy Kitties, their Families, and the game. No ICOs. Not intended for pumps and dumps. We thrive in volatility, but do not welcome rugs. Just coins, some Kitty beans, some community pride, and the spinning of some new yarns. There’s more to tokens and token-backed communities than minting, trading, and selling. We see this as the kickstart of a strong foundation and token-economy, from CryptoKitties and beyond.