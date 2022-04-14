HotCocoa (HOTCOCOA) Tokenomics
HOTCOCOA is a Beancoin and represents an association with the CryptoKitties Meowcoin ecosystem, defining the new Meow Economy. It’s a playful, community-forward system built atop a universe of digital cats and driven by a layered token structure. Each token represents Kitty Bits that power the Fancy Kitties, their Families, and the CryptoKitties games. Play Meow!
Meowcoins represent Kitty Bits and the new CryptoKitties Economy. It’s a playful, community-forward system built atop a universe of digital cats and driven by a layered token structure we call Meowcoins. Kitty Bits power each of the Fancy Kitties, their Families, and the game. No ICOs. Not intended for pumps and dumps. We thrive in volatility, but do not welcome rugs. Just coins, some Kitty beans, some community pride, and the spinning of some new yarns. There’s more to tokens and token-backed communities than minting, trading, and selling. We see this as the kickstart of a strong foundation and token-economy, from CryptoKitties and beyond.
Understanding the tokenomics of HotCocoa (HOTCOCOA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOTCOCOA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOTCOCOA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
