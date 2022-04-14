Hover Cat (HCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hover Cat (HCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hover Cat (HCAT) Information Hovercat is an AI Agent. It is inspired by the famous Hovercat meme. The agent will analyzes social signals on twitter. 1% of the token will be donated to cat shelters in the USA. The agent will crawl the internet and twitter to determine which shelter is best. Furthermore, it aims to build a strong community around the ethos of Hover Cat: An underdog who excels in life - against all odds and does so effortlessly. Official Website: https://hovercatcoin.com/ Buy HCAT Now!

Hover Cat (HCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hover Cat (HCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.28K $ 10.28K $ 10.28K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.28K $ 10.28K $ 10.28K All-Time High: $ 0.00400582 $ 0.00400582 $ 0.00400582 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Hover Cat (HCAT) price

Hover Cat (HCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hover Cat (HCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HCAT's tokenomics, explore HCAT token's live price!

HCAT Price Prediction Want to know where HCAT might be heading? Our HCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HCAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!