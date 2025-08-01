hsETH Price (HSETH)
hsETH (HSETH) is currently trading at 3,829.21 USD with a market cap of $ 100.68K USD. HSETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HSETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HSETH price information.
During today, the price change of hsETH to USD was $ +101.87.
In the past 30 days, the price change of hsETH to USD was $ +1,895.9758933500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of hsETH to USD was $ +2,089.5539464800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of hsETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +101.87
|+2.73%
|30 Days
|$ +1,895.9758933500
|+49.51%
|60 Days
|$ +2,089.5539464800
|+54.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of hsETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
+2.73%
+2.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
hsETH is a liquid staking token on Ethereum Mainnet that represents staked ETH. It is a wrapper for Stader Labs’ ETHx, maintaining a 1:1 peg with ETHx while providing enhanced liquidity for staked assets. By staking ETH through Stader Labs, users receive hsETH, allowing them to earn staking rewards while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities without waiting for the standard unstaking period. This enables efficient capital utilisation, combining the benefits of staking with continuous asset availability in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
