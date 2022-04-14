Hubble (HBB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hubble (HBB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hubble (HBB) Information Hubble Protocol is an innovative DeFi protocol built on Solana. Users can deposit multiple assets to mint USDH at 90.9% LTV, yield positive interest on collateral deposits (earn while you borrow),provide liquidity in the Stability Pool, keep the system healthy by participating in our in-house liquidations, and on top of that users can hold and stake HBB, the protocol's native token. With HBB, users can: Earn USDH rewards

Participate in the project's governance (coming soon) Official Website: https://hubbleprotocol.io/

Hubble (HBB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hubble (HBB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 365,24K Total Supply: $ 100,00M Circulating Supply: $ 68,29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 534,84K All-Time High: $ 5,12 All-Time Low: $ 0,0049157 Current Price: $ 0,00534607

Hubble (HBB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hubble (HBB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HBB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HBB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

