Huey (HUEY) Information Huey is a community-driven token launched on the Base blockchain. The project’s purpose is to combine meme culture with transparent tokenomics, offering an accessible way for users to participate in the Base ecosystem. Huey aims to foster community engagement through social media, art, and gamified experiences, while maintaining credibility through renounced contracts, locked liquidity, and open communication. By building around a fun and recognizable mascot, Huey promotes inclusivity, participation, and long-term engagement rather than speculation alone. Official Website: https://hueyonbase.dev Buy HUEY Now!

Market Cap: $ 94.08K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 927.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.39K All-Time High: $ 0.0003002 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005025 Current Price: $ 0.00010145

Huey (HUEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Huey (HUEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HUEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HUEY's tokenomics, explore HUEY token's live price!

