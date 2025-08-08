HugeWin Price (HUGE)
HugeWin (HUGE) is currently trading at 0.00146247 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HUGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HUGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HUGE price information.
During today, the price change of HugeWin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HugeWin to USD was $ +0.0003443808.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HugeWin to USD was $ +0.0003379924.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HugeWin to USD was $ +0.000184715319504165.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003443808
|+23.55%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003379924
|+23.11%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000184715319504165
|+14.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of HugeWin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
+6.47%
+6.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The HUGE token is the core digital currency of the HugeWin ecosystem, created on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves a multi-faceted role within this platform, primarily aimed at revolutionizing the way users interact with gaming and rewards systems.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HugeWin (HUGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HUGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HUGE to VND
₫38.48489805
|1 HUGE to AUD
A$0.0022375791
|1 HUGE to GBP
￡0.0010822278
|1 HUGE to EUR
€0.0012430995
|1 HUGE to USD
$0.00146247
|1 HUGE to MYR
RM0.0061862481
|1 HUGE to TRY
₺0.0595664031
|1 HUGE to JPY
¥0.21498309
|1 HUGE to ARS
ARS$1.9396008375
|1 HUGE to RUB
₽0.1159007475
|1 HUGE to INR
₹0.1280099991
|1 HUGE to IDR
Rp23.9749141968
|1 HUGE to KRW
₩2.0283873912
|1 HUGE to PHP
₱0.0834631629
|1 HUGE to EGP
￡E.0.0709736691
|1 HUGE to BRL
R$0.0079119627
|1 HUGE to CAD
C$0.0020035839
|1 HUGE to BDT
৳0.1779094755
|1 HUGE to NGN
₦2.2361897535
|1 HUGE to UAH
₴0.0606778803
|1 HUGE to VES
Bs0.18719616
|1 HUGE to CLP
$1.41713343
|1 HUGE to PKR
Rs0.414756492
|1 HUGE to KZT
₸0.7888124439
|1 HUGE to THB
฿0.0472962798
|1 HUGE to TWD
NT$0.0436547295
|1 HUGE to AED
د.إ0.0053672649
|1 HUGE to CHF
Fr0.001169976
|1 HUGE to HKD
HK$0.0114657648
|1 HUGE to MAD
.د.م0.0132353535
|1 HUGE to MXN
$0.0272311914
|1 HUGE to PLN
zł0.0053233908
|1 HUGE to RON
лв0.0063471198
|1 HUGE to SEK
kr0.0139812132
|1 HUGE to BGN
лв0.0024423249
|1 HUGE to HUF
Ft0.4977662892
|1 HUGE to CZK
Kč0.0306826206
|1 HUGE to KWD
د.ك0.00044605335
|1 HUGE to ILS
₪0.0050016474