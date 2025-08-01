What is HUMO (HUMO)

Humo is an inelastic deflationary 'debase' token, supporting the liquidity of its Partner Token, FUEGO. Where most rebase tokens are elastic, with mint and burn mechanics, HUMO will uniquely assist in sustaining and supporting an ever increasing Treasury, via deflation, for the tokenization of real and digital assets, onchain. Fuego DAO introduces a unique concept called "Dual Token Deflationary Rebase". The EmberCore Contract's static 12 hour burn intervals and the HUMO weighted pairing (Treasury LP with FUEGO) is the central key to the stability and ongoing growth of the project.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HUMO (HUMO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

HUMO (HUMO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HUMO (HUMO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HUMO token's extensive tokenomics now!