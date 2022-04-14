HUMO (HUMO) Information

Humo is an inelastic deflationary 'debase' token, supporting the liquidity of its Partner Token, FUEGO. Where most rebase tokens are elastic, with mint and burn mechanics, HUMO will uniquely assist in sustaining and supporting an ever increasing Treasury, via deflation, for the tokenization of real and digital assets, onchain.

Fuego DAO introduces a unique concept called "Dual Token Deflationary Rebase". The EmberCore Contract's static 12 hour burn intervals and the HUMO weighted pairing (Treasury LP with FUEGO) is the central key to the stability and ongoing growth of the project.