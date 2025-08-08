HUSBY Price (HUSBY)
HUSBY (HUSBY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HUSBY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HUSBY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HUSBY price information.
During today, the price change of HUSBY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HUSBY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HUSBY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HUSBY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+54.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+48.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HUSBY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HUSBY is a pioneering real-world asset token leveraging a fully operational biogas plant in Europe to produce nearly free electricity for crypto mining operations. The project innovatively integrates renewable energy sources with advanced crypto mining infrastructure, focusing on sustainability and efficiency. What sets HUSBY apart is its real-time utilization of biogas-generated electricity, directly powering an extensive crypto mining operation. This approach not only capitalizes on green energy but also optimizes operational costs and maximizes profitability.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of HUSBY (HUSBY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HUSBY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HUSBY to VND
₫--
|1 HUSBY to AUD
A$--
|1 HUSBY to GBP
￡--
|1 HUSBY to EUR
€--
|1 HUSBY to USD
$--
|1 HUSBY to MYR
RM--
|1 HUSBY to TRY
₺--
|1 HUSBY to JPY
¥--
|1 HUSBY to ARS
ARS$--
|1 HUSBY to RUB
₽--
|1 HUSBY to INR
₹--
|1 HUSBY to IDR
Rp--
|1 HUSBY to KRW
₩--
|1 HUSBY to PHP
₱--
|1 HUSBY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HUSBY to BRL
R$--
|1 HUSBY to CAD
C$--
|1 HUSBY to BDT
৳--
|1 HUSBY to NGN
₦--
|1 HUSBY to UAH
₴--
|1 HUSBY to VES
Bs--
|1 HUSBY to CLP
$--
|1 HUSBY to PKR
Rs--
|1 HUSBY to KZT
₸--
|1 HUSBY to THB
฿--
|1 HUSBY to TWD
NT$--
|1 HUSBY to AED
د.إ--
|1 HUSBY to CHF
Fr--
|1 HUSBY to HKD
HK$--
|1 HUSBY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 HUSBY to MXN
$--
|1 HUSBY to PLN
zł--
|1 HUSBY to RON
лв--
|1 HUSBY to SEK
kr--
|1 HUSBY to BGN
лв--
|1 HUSBY to HUF
Ft--
|1 HUSBY to CZK
Kč--
|1 HUSBY to KWD
د.ك--
|1 HUSBY to ILS
₪--