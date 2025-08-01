HUSD Price (HUSD)
HUSD (HUSD) is currently trading at 0.02933929 USD with a market cap of $ 5.51M USD. HUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of HUSD to USD was $ -0.00157248247741546.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HUSD to USD was $ -0.0004020714.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HUSD to USD was $ -0.0016184520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HUSD to USD was $ +0.0006223817807015.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00157248247741546
|-5.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004020714
|-1.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016184520
|-5.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0006223817807015
|+2.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of HUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.51%
-5.08%
-1.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HUSD Token is issued by Stable Universal, with a 1:1 USD peg. Paxos Trust Company will act as the USD asset custodian, and HUSD Token will be subject to a monthly attestations.
|1 HUSD to VND
₫772.06341635
|1 HUSD to AUD
A$0.0454758995
|1 HUSD to GBP
￡0.0220044675
|1 HUSD to EUR
€0.0255251823
|1 HUSD to USD
$0.02933929
|1 HUSD to MYR
RM0.1252787683
|1 HUSD to TRY
₺1.1929355314
|1 HUSD to JPY
¥4.4008935
|1 HUSD to ARS
ARS$40.2458776646
|1 HUSD to RUB
₽2.3603458805
|1 HUSD to INR
₹2.5648407318
|1 HUSD to IDR
Rp480.9718902576
|1 HUSD to KRW
₩41.2067394121
|1 HUSD to PHP
₱1.7090136425
|1 HUSD to EGP
￡E.1.4247159224
|1 HUSD to BRL
R$0.1640066311
|1 HUSD to CAD
C$0.0404882202
|1 HUSD to BDT
৳3.5846744522
|1 HUSD to NGN
₦44.9298953131
|1 HUSD to UAH
₴1.2231550001
|1 HUSD to VES
Bs3.60873267
|1 HUSD to CLP
$28.54712917
|1 HUSD to PKR
Rs8.3182755008
|1 HUSD to KZT
₸15.9538257233
|1 HUSD to THB
฿0.9629154978
|1 HUSD to TWD
NT$0.8790051284
|1 HUSD to AED
د.إ0.1076751943
|1 HUSD to CHF
Fr0.0237648249
|1 HUSD to HKD
HK$0.2300200336
|1 HUSD to MAD
.د.م0.2675743248
|1 HUSD to MXN
$0.5536324023
|1 HUSD to PLN
zł0.1097289446
|1 HUSD to RON
лв0.1302664476
|1 HUSD to SEK
kr0.2869382562
|1 HUSD to BGN
лв0.0501701859
|1 HUSD to HUF
Ft10.2655241781
|1 HUSD to CZK
Kč0.630794735
|1 HUSD to KWD
د.ك0.00897782274
|1 HUSD to ILS
₪0.1000469789