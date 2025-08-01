What is hushr (HUSHR)

Hushr is an all-in-one on-chain encryption app, powered by AI and built directly on the blockchain. Every chat, post, and crypto transfer happens entirely on-chain. No central servers. No backdoors. No metadata harvesting or surveillance infrastructure. Just pure, encrypted communication executed wallet to wallet. Real-time encryption, powered by adaptive AI, ensures that messages stay private, persistent, and tamper-proof. From private chats to public forums, NFT-holder broadcasts, stealth token transfers, and secure DAO inboxes, Hushr delivers a fully integrated experience with zero reliance on Web2 systems. In-chat smart contract triggers and agent-native interactions make Hushr more than a messenger. It’s a programmable communications layer that gives users and communities new ways to coordinate, govern, and transact—without needing to trust any platform, team, or intermediary.

