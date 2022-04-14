hushr (HUSHR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into hushr (HUSHR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
hushr (HUSHR) Information

Hushr is an all-in-one on-chain encryption app, powered by AI and built directly on the blockchain. Every chat, post, and crypto transfer happens entirely on-chain. No central servers. No backdoors. No metadata harvesting or surveillance infrastructure. Just pure, encrypted communication executed wallet to wallet. Real-time encryption, powered by adaptive AI, ensures that messages stay private, persistent, and tamper-proof. From private chats to public forums, NFT-holder broadcasts, stealth token transfers, and secure DAO inboxes, Hushr delivers a fully integrated experience with zero reliance on Web2 systems.

In-chat smart contract triggers and agent-native interactions make Hushr more than a messenger. It’s a programmable communications layer that gives users and communities new ways to coordinate, govern, and transact—without needing to trust any platform, team, or intermediary.

Official Website:
https://hushr.io/
Whitepaper:
https://hushr.gitbook.io/docs

hushr (HUSHR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for hushr (HUSHR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 910.60K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 910.60K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04141756
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00806112
Current Price:
$ 0.00910632
hushr (HUSHR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of hushr (HUSHR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HUSHR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HUSHR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.