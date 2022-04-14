HOLLAR is Hydration's decentralized, over-collateralized stablecoin designed to target the value of approximately $1. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins that rely on market mechanisms alone, HOLLAR is minted against crypto collateral that users deposit into the protocol. This creates a direct backing relationship where each HOLLAR token represents a claim against real crypto assets held in the system.

