HYDT Stablecoin is HYDT Protocol's BNB chain-based, USD-pegged stablecoin backed by BNB collateral, aiming at providing high return for HYDT holders and keeping 1:1 peg against United States dollars at the same time.
These are the key unique features of HYDT protocol:
- Fully decentralized and automated mint/redeem process in case of a depegging event
- Fully transparent reserve held in BNB
- Flexible and durable soft peg mechanism
- Up to 30% APY fixed return on stablecoin deposit + additional governance token farming reward
- Resistance to bank run events
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HYDT (HYDT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HYDT (HYDT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HYDT (HYDT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HYDT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HYDT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
HYDT Price Prediction
