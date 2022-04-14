Discover key insights into HYDT (HYDT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

HYDT (HYDT) Information

HYDT Stablecoin is HYDT Protocol's BNB chain-based, USD-pegged stablecoin backed by BNB collateral, aiming at providing high return for HYDT holders and keeping 1:1 peg against United States dollars at the same time.

These are the key unique features of HYDT protocol:

Fully decentralized and automated mint/redeem process in case of a depegging event Fully transparent reserve held in BNB Flexible and durable soft peg mechanism Up to 30% APY fixed return on stablecoin deposit + additional governance token farming reward Resistance to bank run events