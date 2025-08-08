HYGT Price (HYGT)
HYGT (HYGT) is currently trading at 0.00069118 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HYGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of HYGT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HYGT to USD was $ -0.0000538308.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HYGT to USD was $ -0.0000297228.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HYGT to USD was $ -0.0000788548310327626.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000538308
|-7.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000297228
|-4.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000788548310327626
|-10.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of HYGT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HYGT Governance token is governance token of HYDT Protocol. Protocol's farming reward is paid with HYGT, and there will be buy-back and burn from HYDT staking fee revenue.
