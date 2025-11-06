Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.052 24H High $ 1.17 All Time High $ 2.08 Lowest Price $ 0.870471 Price Change (1H) -2.62% Price Change (1D) -1.67% Price Change (7D) -39.74%

Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) real-time price is $1.064. Over the past 24 hours, XSOL traded between a low of $ 1.052 and a high of $ 1.17, showing active market volatility. XSOL's all-time high price is $ 2.08, while its all-time low price is $ 0.870471.

In terms of short-term performance, XSOL has changed by -2.62% over the past hour, -1.67% over 24 hours, and -39.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.34M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.34M Circulation Supply 21.07M Total Supply 21,070,248.092348

The current Market Cap of Hylo Leveraged SOL is $ 22.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XSOL is 21.07M, with a total supply of 21070248.092348. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.34M.