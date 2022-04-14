HypeHUB (HPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into HypeHUB (HPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

HypeHUB (HPE) Information HypeHUB is a next-generation, Web3-powered social engagement platform designed to revolutionize how communities grow and interact in the digital age. At its core, HypeHUB transforms social media engagement into a mutually beneficial economy where users can earn and spend points based on real, verifiable actions such as following a Twitter account, liking a post, subscribing to a YouTube channel, joining a Telegram group, or engaging with a Reddit thread. Official Website: https://hypehub.social/

HypeHUB (HPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for HypeHUB (HPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.49K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 92.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.51K All-Time High: $ 0.0016206 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00075468

HypeHUB (HPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HypeHUB (HPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

