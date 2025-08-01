What is Hyper Utility (HYPU)

The project is focused on providing advanced solutions for traders within the blockchain ecosystem. The upcoming full beta release is scheduled for the second week of January, with plans to integrate Monad as soon as it becomes available. Efforts are underway to expand bridging capabilities, allowing for connections with additional blockchains and assets within the Hyperliquid platform. Additionally, a streamlined exit process from Hyperliquid to Solana is being implemented, alongside the introduction of advanced analytics tools, including top 10 holder analysis and detailed statistical insights. The development team actively incorporates community feedback to guide the continuous enhancement of the platform's features, ensuring it meets the needs of its users.

Hyper Utility (HYPU) Resource Official Website

Hyper Utility (HYPU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hyper Utility (HYPU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HYPU token's extensive tokenomics now!