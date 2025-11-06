HyperAGI (HYPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00779385 $ 0.00779385 $ 0.00779385 24H Low $ 0.01064982 $ 0.01064982 $ 0.01064982 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00779385$ 0.00779385 $ 0.00779385 24H High $ 0.01064982$ 0.01064982 $ 0.01064982 All Time High $ 0.03014426$ 0.03014426 $ 0.03014426 Lowest Price $ 0.00236554$ 0.00236554 $ 0.00236554 Price Change (1H) +1.63% Price Change (1D) -23.57% Price Change (7D) -32.21% Price Change (7D) -32.21%

HyperAGI (HYPT) real-time price is $0.00807371. Over the past 24 hours, HYPT traded between a low of $ 0.00779385 and a high of $ 0.01064982, showing active market volatility. HYPT's all-time high price is $ 0.03014426, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00236554.

In terms of short-term performance, HYPT has changed by +1.63% over the past hour, -23.57% over 24 hours, and -32.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HyperAGI (HYPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 117.72K$ 117.72K $ 117.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 586.20K$ 586.20K $ 586.20K Circulation Supply 14.58M 14.58M 14.58M Total Supply 72,598,507.52 72,598,507.52 72,598,507.52

The current Market Cap of HyperAGI is $ 117.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYPT is 14.58M, with a total supply of 72598507.52. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 586.20K.