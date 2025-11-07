HyperAGI (HYPT) Tokenomics
HyperAGI (HYPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HyperAGI (HYPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HyperAGI (HYPT) Information
HyperAGI is a decentralized network for peer-to-peer electronic intelligence transactions (built on Orbit Layer3 over Arbitrum One), with the vision of building Web3 AGI. It leverages blockchain technology to guarantee the scarcity of human-level electronic intelligence (anti-inflation), as well as the decentralization and freedom of peer-to-peer electronic intelligence exchange.
Inspired by the incentive and consensus mechanisms of the Bitcoin electronic cash network, HyperAGI dynamically adjusts incentive difficulty based on the total inference capacity of AI models across the network (Token Rate), achieving inference performance comparable to centralized AI data centers and meeting the reasoning demands of human-level electronic agent economic activities.
The $HYPT token is an ERC-20 token deployed on Arbitrum One. It is used to reward nodes and AI agents in the HyperAGI inference network and to cover gas fees for AI agent inference. This ensures every computation is measurable while also serving as the settlement currency between on-chain AI agents and humans.
HyperAGI (HYPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HyperAGI (HYPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HYPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HYPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HYPT's tokenomics, explore HYPT token's live price!
HYPT Price Prediction
Want to know where HYPT might be heading? Our HYPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for