What is Hyperlauncher (LAUNCH)

Hyperlauncher is an App Attention Arena - Where Apps Compete, Creators Influence, and You Bet on the Best. Built by Grail — shipped faster than any dev team. Hyperlauncher is an app attention arena, powered by Grail.computer—an in-browser workspace where solo builders use AI agents to plan, build, and ship full-stack apps. Dream it. Describe it. Deploy it. Grail takes your idea and builds apps or completes any tasks for you, autonomously - faster than any dev team or person ever could. Launch and showcase your apps built on Grail. Get traction through a crypto-native game designed to reward virality. Apps compete for attention. Speculators bet on momentum. Social signals drive outcomes. LAUNCH fuels the game. The crowd decides who breaks through.

Hyperlauncher (LAUNCH) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Hyperlauncher (LAUNCH) Tokenomics

