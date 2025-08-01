HyperStrategy Price (HSTR)
HyperStrategy (HSTR) is currently trading at 0.650137 USD with a market cap of $ 649.22K USD. HSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HSTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HSTR price information.
During today, the price change of HyperStrategy to USD was $ -0.212771513849213.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HyperStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HyperStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HyperStrategy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.212771513849213
|-24.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
+0.76%
-24.65%
--
HyperStrategy is the first fully onchain protocol on HyperEVM designed to mirror the strategy of MicroStrategy, but with a singular focus: acquiring and looping as much $HYPE as possible.HyperStrategy will launch an onchain Convertible Bond Protocol. Through this mechanism, HyperStrategy issues convertible bonds to participants who provide capital in USDT0. These bonds function as both a receipt and an agreement: if HyperStrategy's native token reaches a predetermined strike price in the future, the bonds convert into the token, granting the holder direct upside exposure. If the strike price is not reached by maturity, the participant simply reclaims their principal.
