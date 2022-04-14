Hypertrics (HYTR) is a meme token on HyperEVM that combines internet culture with deflationary mechanics. Token burns are carried out manually through campaigns that are organized and publicly announced. The project emphasizes community engagement, transparency of actions, and a unique narrative built around the rebellious robot — a symbol of the ongoing reduction of supply while flying to the moon.

